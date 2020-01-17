Fulham v Middlesbrough player ratings

Fulham saw out a 1-0 win against Middlesbrough to notch their third consecutive win. Here’s how we rated each Whites player.





Marek Rodák: 6

Suspect with his kicks and punches at times, but only required to make one save – crucially tipping over a free-kick late on.

Denis Odoi: 7

Still full of energy and adept in the right-back spot. Unlucky to have a goal disallowed in the second half and had another far-post header blocked.

Tim Ream: 7

A quiet night for the American, highlighting Fulham’s composure in their defensive third. Contributed reliably to another home clean sheet under the Craven Cottage lights.

Michael Hector: 8

The new man brings some useful height to the Fulham back line and was a great match for Rudy Gestede in the air. Equally composed with the ball at his feet in his home league debut and made a vital tackle on Djed Spence late on.

Joe Bryan: 7

A superb low cross to assist Knockaert’s goal and connected well with Bobby Decordova-Reid later on. Kept an eye on Patrick Roberts well as the second half developed.

Kevin McDonald: 7

Certainly understands the intricate way Fulham want to build attacks, but not athletic enough to quash counter-attacks by spritely attackers like former Fulham man Patrick Roberts. Booked following a desperate lunge to recover a lost ball.

Tom Cairney: 7

Kept Fulham ticking on his return, especially in their excellent opening 20 minutes. But struggled to be as dominant in the second period and began to tire before he was taken off.

Josh Onomah: 7

Always in the thick of the midfield battle, propulsive on the ball and unafraid to make tackles. Missed a couple of key chances and less influential as Fulham flagged midway through the second half.

Anthony Knockaert: 9

Showed great instinct and anticipation to tap in Bryan’s cross and continually pressed Middlesbrough’s left side. Fired just wide with a cracking shot from 25 yards later on and continued to toy with the opposition in a man-of-the-match performance.

Ivan Cavaleiro: 7

Blazed over when through on goal but deserved an assist for a gorgeous one-two with Cairney. Like Knockaert, continued to drive forward in the absence of Aleksandar Mitrović and linked well with the midfield.

Bobby Decordova-Reid: 7

Often played with his back to goal and had a quiet first half until he fashioned his own chance. Operated more at the top of a midfield diamond, so did well in his role linking play.

Stefan Johansen: 7

Introduced to bring some much-needed energy to Fulham’s second-half performance. Middlesbrough were growing into the game before the Norwegian added his nous.

Harry Arter: 6

Got stuck in during the final stages to help Fulham see out the win.








