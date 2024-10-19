Andersen sent off as Fulham lose to Villa

Fulham 1 Aston Villa 3 5' Jiménez 9' Rogers 59' Watkins 69' Diop (OG)

Joachim Andersen was sent off and Andreas Pereira missed a penalty as Fulham were beaten at Craven Cottage.

Raul Jimenez put the Whites ahead when he got on the end of a long ball from Bernd Len and fired beyond Emiliano Martinez.

But Aston Villa responded minutes later when Morgan Rogers’ shot took a wicked deflection off of Calvin Bassey.

Fulham almost took the lead again moments later when Jimenez’s glancing header went just wide.

And they had a huge chance to retake the lead just before the half-hour mark.

Matty Cash was penalised for a handball and Fulham were awarded a penalty, but Pereira’s spot-kick was weak and easily saved by Martinez.

On the hour mark, former Brentford star Ollie Watkins gave Villa the lead with a thunderous header.

It went from bad to worse for Fulham. Andersen was shown a red card after denying Watkins a goalscoring opportunity.

Villa added a third shortly after, with substitute Issa Diop puting the ball in his own net.

Villa’s Jaden Philogene was sent off in added time for a second bookable offence.

Fulham: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Berge (Wilson 80′), Pereira (Diop 68′), Traore (Nelson 68′), Smith Rowe (Cairney 80′), Iwobi, Jimenez







