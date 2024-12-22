Fulham held by struggling Southampton

Fulham 0-0 Southampton

Fulham were held to a goalless daw by bottom side Southampton at Craven Cottage.

Harry Wilson came closest to grabbing all three points, but Saints keeper Aaron Ramsdale made a brilliant stop to deny the Welshman.

Adama Traore almost found the net for the Whites late on, but his shot went just wide.

Fulham sit ninth in the table, on 25 points, and are unbeaten in five matches.

Josh King, 17, made his first Premier League start for the club.

Fulham: Leno, Robinson, Bassey, Diop, Castagne, King (Traore 61′), Berge (Lukic 76′), Wilson (Vinicius 87′) , Cairney (Godo 76′), Iwobi, Muniz (Jimenez 61′)







