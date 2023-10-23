Defeat for Fulham as Spurs punish Bassey’s blunders

Tottenham 2 Fulham 0 36' Son 54' Maddison

Two sloppy errors by Calvin Bassey were clinically punished by Tottenham in a largely one-sided London derby.

Goals from Son Heung-min and James Maddison were enough to see off Fulham and send Spurs to the top of the Premier League table.

The opening goal came after Richarlison pounced on Bassey’s loose pass to Sasa Lukic and set up Son, who curled a superb strike into the top corner of the net.







And there was no way back for the visitors after Maddison doubled Spurs’ lead nine minutes into the second half – again after Bassey gave the ball away.

Bassey’s woeful attempt to play out from the back was intercepted by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg and the Dane played a first-time pass to Son, who teed up Maddison for a cool finish.

Fulham were very much second best, although they would have taken an early lead but for a fine save by keeper Guglielmo Vicario, who pushed away Joao Palhinha’s header.

Fulham: Leno; Castagne, Bassey, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha (Cairney 82), Lukic (Reed 72); De Cordova-Reid (Wilson 62), Pereira (Iwobi 45), Willian; Vinicius (Jimenez 45).

Subs not used: Rodak, Ballo-Toure, Muniz, De Fougerolles.







