Crawley boss Betsy takes no extra pleasure in beating ‘amazing’ Fulham

Crawley boss Kevin Betsy said he took no extra pleasure from knocking his former club Fulham out of Carabao Cup.

Betsy, who was signed for Fulham by Kevin Keegan in 1998 from non-League football and later cut his teeth as a coach at the club’s academy, enjoyed the best night of his burgeoning managerial career as the League Two outfit beat the Premier League side 2-0 on Tuesday.







The 44-year-old, who was appointed to his first managerial role by Crawley following spells in charge of various England youth sides and Arsenal’s Under-23 team, said he had nothing but respect for the Whites.

“Fulham has been an amazing club to me,” Betsy said.

“They gave me my first chance in professional football. I was playing for Woking and working full-time and they gave me the chance to go pro and I had an amazing three years there where we got promoted (to the Premier League).

“I owe them so much and then to go back there at the latter stages of my playing career and give something back was amazing.

“They helped me so much with my coaching and without them I wouldn’t stood here now. It is an amazing club but I had a job to do for Crawley and that is what I had to do.”

Meanwhile, Fulham boss Marco Silva said the defeat underlined the need to strengthen his squad.







