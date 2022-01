Cyrus Christie has joined Swansea on loan from Fulham for the rest of the season.

The 29-year-old right-back has been out of favour at Craven Cottage for some time and was behind Kenny Tete and Denis Odoi in the pecking order.

Christie spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest and has made just one appearance for Fulham this term.

“This is a big club, playing brilliant football,” Christie told the Swansea website.