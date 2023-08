Fulham winger Ivan Cavaleiro has signed for French side Lille.

Cavaleiro joined from Wolves ahead of the 2019/20 season initially on loan from Wolves before making a £10 million permanent switch to Craven Cottage the following year.







The Portuguese winger spent last season on loan to Turkish side Alanyaspor and departs Fulham having made over 100 appearances for the club, scoring nine goals.

He was also part of two promotion-winning squads.