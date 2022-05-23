Carvalho’s Liverpool move confirmed after £5m deal is agreed

Fulham have confirmed Fabio Carvalho will officially join Liverpool on July 1 when his contract with the club expires.

The Portugal-born 19-year-old almost joined the Reds on transfer deadline day in February only for the move to fall through due to the appropriate paperwork not being completed in time.







Liverpool will pay £5m to Fulham for the young playmaker which could rise to £7.7m and also have a sell-on clause inserted in the agreement that will see him move to Anfield.

Carvalho joined the Whites as a 15-year-old but despite impressing in the club’s academy teams was overlooked by former boss Scott Parker in an ill-fated 2020/21 Premier League campaign that saw the team score just nine goals at home.

He became a key player in Marco Silva’s promotion-winning side this season, with 11 goals and eight assists, and refused to sign a new deal when his strong performances were garnering attention from top Premier League clubs.







