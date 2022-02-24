Cairney will miss Cardiff game because of illness

Fulham skipper Tom Cairney will miss Saturday’s Championship clash with Cardiff because of a sickness bug that kept him out of Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Peterborough.

Cairney, who scored against Cardiff at Craven Cottage in a 2-0 win on his return to the side in October following a serious knee injury, did not report to the club’s Motspur Park training ground on Thursday and won’t travel with the squad to the Welsh capital on Friday.







The Scotland international is the only player unavailable to Fulham boss Marco Silva, whose team will look to extend their lead at the top of the Championship against a Bluebirds side that sit 19th in the table but 15 points clear of the relegation zone.

“There are no big problems but it is the same situation with TC,” Silva said.

“He was unwell last night and is still the same this morning, but all of the others have recovered well and are all OK.”

Rodrigo Muniz is available for selection after sitting out the matches against Huddersfield and Peterborough due to a calf problem.

“With Rodrigo it was just precautionary but we didn’t want him involved last night as we didn’t want to take a risk with him,” Silva explained.

“He has been training since Monday with his teammates and now is ready if I decide I want him to be involved in the match.”

