Cairney signs new Fulham contract

Captain Tom Cairney has signed a new deal at Fulham.

The 32-year-old crowd favourite is now under contract at Craven Cottage until the summer of 2025 – which will be 10 years since joining the Whites from Blackburn Rovers.

He has made 304 appearances for Fulham and his 45 goals for the club include the winner at Wembley in the 2018 play-off triumph against Aston Villa, which secured promotion to the Premier League.







Cairney said: “It means everything to me to extend my contract. 10 years is a hell of a long time in football, a very rare thing.

“I said from quite early on that Fulham feels like home – a lot of players say that and then move on, but I feel like it’s obvious that I meant it as I’ll still be here 10 years later.

“I just want to thank everyone for the support over the years – the Fulham fans have been incredible with me, and I’ll just look to keep repaying them.”







