Cairney signs deal to stay with Fulham

Tom Cairney has signed a new one-year deal at Fulham.

The club captain, 34, has extended his stay at Craven Cottage for an 11th season, signing a contract until the summer of 2026.

Cairney’s future was up in the air after his contract expired on June 30.

“I’m happy to sign for another year at this amazing football club, I’m delighted. It feels brilliant. It feels right. It’s always been home,” said Cairney.

““I’ve fully enjoyed the last three years in the Premier League, contributing on and off the pitch, and I just want to help take this club as far as I can. I’ll always try and do that.”

Cairney has played more than 350 times for Fulham, winning promotion three times in his time at the club, whilst scoring 48 goals and providing 38 assists.