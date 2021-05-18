Bryan’s goal earns Fulham draw at Man Utd
Man Utd
1
Fulham
1
15'
Cavani
76'
Bryan
Joe Bryan’s equaliser earned relegated Fulham a draw at Old Trafford in their penultimate match of the season.
Edinson Cavani opened the scoring with a brilliant goal for Manchester United after a quarter of an hour.
Cavani spotted keeper Alphonse Areola off his line and lofted a superb strike from 45 yards over the Frenchman’s head and into the net.
United were dominant in the first half, although youngster Fabio Carvalho missed a great chance to equalise when he shot tamely at keeper David de Gea after being set up by Ademola Lookman.
Bryan levelled with 14 minutes remaining, heading in a cross from Bobby Decordova-Reid.