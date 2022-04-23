Mitrovic scores again but Fulham must wait for title

Bournemouth 1 Fulham 1 56' Mitrovic 90' Solanke (pen)

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored his 41st goal of the season but a last-gasp Dominic Solanke penalty meant Fulham must wait to be crowned champions.

The Whites, already sure of promotion back to the top flight, knew a win against second-placed Bournemouth would secure top spot.

And they broke the deadlock 11 minutes into the second half on the south coast.







Keeper Mark Travers appeared to have produced a fine save to keep out Mitrovic’s header from Harry Wilson’s cross, but the ball was adjudged to have crossed the line.

It means Mitrovic is just one shy of equalling Guy Whittingham’s 29-year goalscoring record for a second-tier campaign.

But in the final seconds, former Chelsea man Solanke netted from the spot after a foul on Adam Smith.

Fulham: Rodak, Tete, Tosin, Ream, Bryan (Robinson 45), Reed (Chalobah 72), Cairney (Seri 82), Wilson, Carvalho, Kebano, Mitrovic.

Subs not used: Gazzaniga, Muniz, Hector, De Cordova-Reid.







