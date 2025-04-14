Defeat at Bournemouth dents Fulham’s hopes of European place

Bournemouth 1

Semenyo (1′) Semenyo (1′)

Fulham 0

A goal conceded after just 52 seconds consigned Fulham to defeat on the south coast – a big blow in their pursuit of a European place.

They missed great chances to equalise after Antoine Semenyo’s early goal for Bournemouth.

After Whites defender Timothy Castagne had given the away, Alex Scott found Semenyo, who went past Antonee Robinson and fired past keeper Bernd Leno.

Evanilson should then have doubled the Cherries lead when he hit the bar from close range after Milos Kerkez’s cross back across goal.

Fulham responded with a spell of pressure and should have been level by half-time.

Rodrigo Muniz missed two good opportunities in the space of as many minutes, dragging a shot well wide of the target with only Kepa Arrizabalaga to beat and then heading straight at the on-loan Chelsea keeper from a corner.

And Ryan Sessegnon, unmarked at the far post, also headed straight at Kepa, from Alex Iwobi’s cross.

In the second half, Kepa produced a fine save to keep out Iwobi’s strike from near the edge of the penalty area.

Fulham: Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Lukic (Willian 84), Berge (Cairney 59), Pereira (Smith Rowe 69), Sessegnon (Traore 59), Muniz (Jimenez 59), Iwobi

Subs not used: Benda, Tete, Reed, Cuenca.







