Bournemouth v Fulham line-ups: Vinicius replaces Mitrovic

Carlos Vinicius leads the Fulham attack at Bournemouth, with Aleksandar Mitrovic serving the first of a three-match ban following his sending-off in the FA Cup quarter-final defeat by Manchester United.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid is preferred to Harry Wilson and Dan James to replace Wilian, who is also suspended following his dismissal in the same game.

Fulham: Leno, Tete, Ream, Diop, Robinson, Reed, Palhinha, De Cordova-Reid, Solomon, Pereira, Vinicius.

Subs: Rodak, Tosin, Duffy, Wilson, Cairney, Soares, James, Lukic, Francois.







