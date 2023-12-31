Boss Silva savours ‘top performance’ by Fulham

Marco Silva savoured the“top performance” Fulham produced to come from behind and beat Arsenal.

Goals from Raul Jimenez and Bobby De Cordova-Reid cancelled out Bukayo Saka’s early goal to secure a memorable victory for the Whites.







Boss Silva said: “We were the best side on the pitch. It’s really pleasing to come off a few bad results with the Burnley match and the away game to Bournemouth – we played under our standards for what they should be.

“The way we reacted in the first half was at a very good level and overall, we were the best side on the pitch and deserved the three points.

“Every game has their own story so I’m not sure where this performance ranks in the season, but it was a top performance against a top side.

“It was important to get this result over the line. We have been deserving this type of result against the top sides, we have played well in these games.”

The result means Fulham are only four points off Chelsea in 10th place and put a bow on 2023 for Fulham, a year that Silva considers a great success.

He said: “It’s a great way to end the year. 2023 has been a great year for Fulham Football Club. The players deserve it for the hard work they have put in and the fans deserve it for their support for us.”







