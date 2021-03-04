Blow for Fulham as Spurs win derby clash

Fulham 0 Tottenham 1 19' Tosin (OG)

Fulham’s Premier League survival hopes have taken a huge dent after a controversial defeat at Craven Cottage.

Trailing to a first-half own goal by Tosin, Fulham laid siege to Tottenham’s goal in the second period and looked to have equalised through Josh Maja’s smart 68th-minute finish.

However, their joy was short-lived when, despite no protests from the Spurs players, VAR adjudged the ball hit Mario Lemina on the arm before falling to Maja and the goal was chalked off.

The Whites had plenty of chances to score, with Lemina and Joachim Andersen hitting the woodwork but their struggles in front of goal continued and they remain three points adrift of safety and have now played a game more than fourth-bottom Newcastle.

The goal came when Dele Alli’s close range effort went in after deflecting off the luckless Tosin.

Spurs should have made the game safe five minutes from time when Alphonse Areola kept out Harry Kane from close range.

Fulham’s next two matches are at Liverpool on Sunday and home to Manchester City next Saturday.

Fulham: Areola, Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Robinson (Bryan 70), Reed, Lemina, Lookman, Loftus-Cheek (Anguissa 66), Ivan Cavaleiro (Mitrovic 66), Maja.

Subs not used: Tete, Ream, Decordoca-Reid, Onomah, Kongolo, Ramirez.







