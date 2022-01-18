Birmingham crushed in latest Fulham demolition job

Fulham 6 Birmingham 2 10' Roberts (OG) 35' Kebano 38' Carvalho 43' Cairney 45' Sunjic 74' Garner 75' Carvalho 90' Robinson

Fulham stretched their lead at the top of the Championship to five points with a third consecutive thumping win.

The Whites, who scored seven at Reading and six against Bristol City in their previous two matches, made it a whopping 19 goals in three games.

Fabio Carvalho got two in another one-sided match at Craven Cottage, where Neeskens Kebano scored again and Tom Cairney and Antonee Robinson also found the net.







Fulham went ahead when Birmingham defender Marc Roberts, under pressure from Aleksandar Mitrovic, turned Harry Wilson’s cross into his own net.

Kebano doubled the lead by firing into the roof of the net after being set up by Denis Odoi’s low cross – the winger’s fourth goal in three matches.

Carvalho got the third, heading home Robinson’s left-wing cross, and then set up Cairney, who slotted in the fourth.

Ivan Sunjic pulled a goal back for the visitors with a cracking strike from near the edge of the penalty area just before the interval.

Gary Gardner further reduced the deficit when he blasted in after being found by Kristian Pederson.

But Carvalho made it 5-2 a minute later with a composed finish into the bottom corner.

And Robinson completed the rout by driving in the sixth in the final moments.

Fulham: Rodak, Odoi, Tosin, Ream, Robinson, Reed (Onomah 81), Cairney (Chalobah 69), Wilson, Carvalho, Kebano (De Cordova-Reid 68), Mitrovic.

Subs not used: Gazzaniga, Tete, Mawson, Muniz.







