Benfica confirm appointment of Silva

Benfica have confirmed the appointment of former Fulham head coach Marco Silva as their new manager.

The Lisbon club announced that an agreement has been reached on an initial two-year contract, which includes an option to extend until June 2028.

Silva’s departure from Fulham was recently confirmed after he rejected offers of a new contract.

The 48-year-old takes over at the Estádio da Luz from former Chelsea manager José Mourinho.