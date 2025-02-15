Bassey’s goal secures Fulham win
Calvin Bassey’s goal gave Fulham their first home league win of 2025.
Fulham
2
Nottm Forest
1
15'
Smith Rowe
37'
Wood
62'
Bassey
Bassey headed home after Raul Jimenez had flicked a header on from a corner.
Emile Smith Rowe’s opener for Fulham had been cancelled out Chris Wood’s equaliser.
Fulham flew out the blocks and got their goal on the 15-minute mark.
Adama Traore’s cross picked out Emile Smith Rowe, who headed in.
Nottingham Forest responded and equalised through a rare attack, with Wood holding off Bassey and slotting the ball into the bottom corner.
Fulham: Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Berge, Lukic (Reed 82) , Traore (Sessegnon 89), Smith Rowe (Pereira 82), Iwobi (Willian 89) , Jimenez (Muniz 76)