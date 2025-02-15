Bassey’s goal secures Fulham win

Fulham 2 Nottm Forest 1 15' Smith Rowe 37' Wood 62' Bassey

Bassey headed home after Raul Jimenez had flicked a header on from a corner.

Emile Smith Rowe’s opener for Fulham had been cancelled out Chris Wood’s equaliser.

Fulham flew out the blocks and got their goal on the 15-minute mark.

Adama Traore’s cross picked out Emile Smith Rowe, who headed in.

Nottingham Forest responded and equalised through a rare attack, with Wood holding off Bassey and slotting the ball into the bottom corner.

Fulham: Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Berge, Lukic (Reed 82) , Traore (Sessegnon 89), Smith Rowe (Pereira 82), Iwobi (Willian 89) , Jimenez (Muniz 76)







