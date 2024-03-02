Back-to-back Fulham wins ‘a great feeling’ – Silva

Fulham boss Marco Silva savoured the 3-0 home victory over Brighton.

A week after a brilliant win at Manchester United, the Whites picked up three more points with goals from Harry Wilson, the in-form Rodrigo Muniz and substitute Adama Traore.

“We all have to be pleased. I’m pleased for the players and the fans as well,” Silva said.

“I’m really happy because we deserved the three points, to win at home with a clean sheet is really important for us, is a great feeling. To have back-to-back wins in the Premier League is really tough

“Our week was really good. As you would expect, the mood at the training ground was really good. But not just the mood, in terms of quality, commitment, and the desire from the players to do the right things.”

Two goals in 11 first-half minutes put the Whites in control, with Wilson opening the scoring before Muniz doubled their lead.

Muniz created the opener, pouncing on Adam Webster’s weak header and then finding Wilson, who brilliantly curled a shot beyond keeper Jason Steele from near the edge of the penalty area.

The same players combined for the second goal, with Muniz scoring with a fine header from Wilson’s cross.

Silva said: “We were clinical with the two goals that we scored. The first one after a very good moment from Rodrigo with the way he won the ball, and amazing finish from Harry.

“And the second goal is almost a perfect team goal – the way we built from the goalkeeper until the last moment with the ball passing between our three midfielders, was almost a perfect goal that myself as a manager, the players, have to be proud of.”







