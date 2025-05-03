Defeat at Villa deals blow to Fulham’s hopes of European place

Aston Villa 1 Tielemans (12′) Fulham 0



Fulham’s bid for a European place suffered a setback as they lost at Villa Park.

Youri Tielemans scored the only goal of the game – a powerful header from John McGinn’s corner.

Former Brentford striker Ollie Watkins missed a great chance to double the hosts’ lead in the opening moments of the first half but failed to make contact with Matty Cash’s cross.

Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon found the net soon after that but the goal was disallowed because he had handled the ball before shooting.

Harry Wilson then spurned two chances to equalise.

The first came after he was set up by Alex Iwobi’s defence-splitting pass – keeper Emi Martinez gathered the Welshman’s weak effort.

And Wilson headed straight at Martinez when found unmarked by Calvin Bassey’s cross.

Watkins, meanwhile, missed another opportunity when he shot straight at keeper Bernd Leno after being put through by Morgan Rogers.

Donyell Malen almost added a second for Villa when his stoppage-time strike hit the bar.

Fulham: Leno, Tete (Castagne 67), Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Lukic, Berge (Reed 75), Sessegnon (Smith Rowe 56), Wilson (Traore 67), Jimenez, Iwobi (Willian 75).

Subs not used: Benda, Cairney, Vinicius, Cuenca.