Transfer gossip: Villa and Everton linked with Fulham star

A look at some of the latest transfer speculation involving Fulham…

There continues to be speculation over the future of Harry Wilson as he approaches the end of his Fulham contract.

Wilson has so far not agreed a new deal at Craven Cottage and the Wales winger has been linked with several clubs in recent months.

And the Mirror say Wilson is among the players Europa League winners Aston Villa are looking to sign this summer.

Sky Sports News, meanwhile, say Wilson is wanted by Everton.

Hammers striker touted for move

Fulham have been linked with West Ham striker Taty Castellanos.

The Argentine was signed from Italian club Lazio in January and, with the Hammers facing the prospect of relegation to the Championship, reports claim he could make a quick exit.

As reported by Sport Witness, an Italian journalist has suggested that Fulham could sign him.