‘An important few months’ – Silva tells Fulham board to back him in transfer market

Marco Silva has told the Fulham board they must back him in the transfer market if they want to build on the club’s strong return to the Premier League.

Silva has guided the side to mid-table stability after winning the Championship last year.

But the Portuguese, who is yet to agree terms on a new contract, with his current agreement due to expire next year, wants the board and owner Shahid Khan to prove they share his ambitions.







“My relationship with the owner is really good,” Silva said.

“He knows my opinions and what I want to do, as you cannot stand still.

“In football, if you think it is OK, because we are having a very good season, that will be the first mistake.

“I don’t like to make mistakes when I am preparing.”

Fulham still have an outside chance of qualifying for Europe despite suffering three successive defeats.

They have lost five of the seven matches that Aleksandar Mitrovic has been unavailable for because of suspension.

Mitrovic serves the final match of his eight-game ban against Leicester on Monday and Silva believes the team’s recent poor results show just why investment is needed.

“In terms of preparation and planning we need to be ambitious because the Premier League demands that from you,” he said.

“We have to improve. If you think what we have is enough, it will not be.

“We are really pleased with our players. They have been doing so well. But we need to improve competition because the other clubs are doing that and we have to do our best to improve.

"It is going to be an important few months for us."








