Youngster Gilchrist signs new Chelsea contract

Alfie Gilchrist has signed a new contract with Chelsea.

The 20-year-old defender has established himself in the first-team squad this season, making 12 senior appearances for the Blues since his debut against Crystal Palace in December.

He has penned a new deal until 2026, with the option of a further year.

“Signing this contract at Chelsea is a massive achievement for me and my family,” Gilchrist said.

“It was a no-brainer and every time I’ve signed a contract here it has felt nicer and nicer. But now I want to keep on pushing on and keep improving.”

A boyhood Chelsea supporter, Gilchrist joined the academy as an Under-11 and moved through the age groups.

He captained the Under-21s last season before breaking into the senior squad.







