Chelsea six points behind City after draw at Wolves

Wolves 0 Chelsea 0

Chelsea’s poor run continued as they dropped more points – leaving them six behind leaders Manchester City.

The Premier League rejected a request from Chelsea for the match at Molineux to be postponed in light of the Covid-19 outbreak, plus injuries, in the Blues camp.

Boss Thomas Tuchel named just six substitutes – including only four outfield players – and was again without strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner as well as Callum Hudson-Odoi, who are all isolating after recently testing positive for the virus.







With Kai Havertz also out, Chelsea were again without a recognised striker and had Christian Pulisic leading their attack.

Pulisic had their best chance of the game but was denied by keeper Jose Sa after being put through by Marcos Alonso with 12 minutes remaining.

Wolves thought they had taken a first-half lead when Daniel Podence netted at the far post after Raul Jimenez had been unable to meet Romaine Saiss’ ball in from the left.

However, VAR established that Jimenez was in an offside position, and the goal was disallowed.

Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, James, Chalobah (Saul 45), Alonso, Kante, Mount, Ziyech (Kovacic 65), Pulisic.

Subs not used: Kepa, Bettinelli, Barkley, Sarr.







