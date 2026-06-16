Transfer gossip: Wharton linked and speculation over Cucurella’s Chelsea replacement

A look at some of the latest transfer speculation involving Chelsea.

Chelsea are said to be among clubs tracking Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton.

The Mirror claim the 22-year-old England international is being monitored by the Blues, though he could command a fee in the region of £100m.

Liverpool and Manchester United have also been linked with Wharton.

Left-back search

Following Marc Cucurella’s move to Real Madrid, speculation has turned to how Chelsea will replace him.

The Mirror claim that the club have drawn up a shortlist of options to replace the Spain defender and have made contact regarding a potential left-back signing.

Juventus defender Andrea Cambiaso and Bayer Leverkusen’s Alejandro Grimaldo have been linked as potential targets to soften the blow of Cucurella’s departure.

Former Chelsea man Lewis Hall, now at Newcastle, has also been linked with a possible return to Stamford Bridge.