Mendy’s errors prove costly as Chelsea lose at West Ham

West Ham 3 Chelsea 2 28' Silva 40' Lanzini (pen) 45' Mount 56' Bowen 87' Masuaku

Two awful errors by keeper Edouard Mendy consigned Chelsea to defeat at the London Stadium – where they led twice.

Mendy gave away a penalty and was at fault again for Arthur Masuaku’s late winner.

Thiago Silva opened the scoring, Manuel Lanzini equalised with a penalty and Mason Mount restored the lead but Jarrod Bowen’s long-range effort pegged Chelsea back again.







And with three minutes remaining, Masuaku’s mis-hit cross from the left caught out Mendy at his near post.

It was Chelsea’s first loss in 13 matches.

Silva headed in Mount’s right-wing corner and then preserved their lead by clearing Bowen’s shot off the line.

The Hammers did eventually equalise courtesy of Mendy’s first costly blunder.

Jorginho played the ball back to Mendy, who hesitated and found himself under pressure from Bowen, who he then brought down. Lanzini put away the resulting spot-kick.

Mount put the visitors back in front just before half-time with a superb right-footed volley after being found by Hakim Ziyech’s cross-field ball.

But the tireless Bowen hauled the Hammers level again early in the second half, thumping a low left-footed strike from the edge of the penalty area beyond Mendy and into the far corner.

And worse followed for Chelsea when Masuaku’s wayward cross somehow ended up in the net.

Chelsea: Mendy, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso (Pulisic 72), Mount, Ziyech (Hudson-Odoi 64), Havertz (Lukaku 45).

Subs not used: Kepa, Werner, Saul, Barkley, Azpilicueta, Sarr.







