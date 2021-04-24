West Ham v Chelsea player ratings

Timo Werner’s goal gave Chelsea a vital win at West Ham in the battle for a top-four finish. Here’s how we rated each Blues player.







Edouard Mendy: 6

Had very little to do but was reliable when called upon.

Andreas Christensen: 7

Aside from a slip-up which almost let in Jarrod Bowen, the Dane was solid at the back.

Thiago Silva: 7

Cool, calm and composed throughout. The veteran defender showed his class at the heart of Chelsea’s defence.

Antonio Rudiger: 7

Did well up against the tricky Bowen. Always looked comfortable.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 7

Deployed as a wing-back and inevitably didn’t offer as much going forward as other options in that role but did the defensive job he was brought in for.

N’Golo Kante: 8

A vintage Kante performance. The Frenchman was immense in midfield, consistently breaking up play and always willing to get forward too.

Jorginho: 7

Did a solid job in front of the back four and used the ball well. West Ham simply didn’t play with enough tempo to test him.

Ben Chilwell: 7

Always dangerous on the left and set up the all-important goal for Werner.

Mason Mount: 8

Another terrific display from Mount, who was always a threat and went close with two strikes at goal. Also created a late chance for Tammy Abraham.

Christian Pulisic: 6

Not a great day for the American, although he was involved in the build-up to the goal. Missed an early chance and faded in the second half before being taken off.

Timo Werner: 8

Deserved a goal for his tireless performance. His all-round contribution was excellent but he again missed chances, not least when contriving to steer the loose ball wide of the target after Mount’s shot had been saved.







