Werner gives Chelsea crucial victory at West Ham

West Ham 0 Chelsea 1 43' Werner

Timo Werner’s first-half goal gave Chelsea a crucial win in the battle for a top-four finish.

It moved them three points clear of fifth-placed West Ham and well on course to secure a Champions League spot for next season.







Werner was involved in the build-up to the goal, holding off Angelo Ogbonna and laying the ball to Christian Pulisic.

Pulisic found Ben Chilwell on the left and the England left-back set up Werner to finish from close range.

West Ham played the final nine minutes with 10 men after Fabián Balbuena was harshly sent off for a challenge on Chilwell following a VAR check.

Werner’s goal was his first since February but he missed other chances, not least when he contrived to steer the loose ball wide of the target after Mason Mount’s shot had been parried by keeper Łukasz Fabiański.

Nevertheless, the German’s overall contribution was excellent before being replaced late on by Tammy Abraham, who featured for the first time in 14 matches.

And Abraham headed over from a couple of yards out in the final seconds after being found Mason Mount, whose cross was just too high for the striker.

Chelsea: Mendy, Rudiger, Silva, Christensen, Azpilicueta (James 86), Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell, Mount, Pulisic (Ziyech 74), Werner (Abraham 87).

Subs not used: Kepa, Alonso, Zouma, Hudson-Odoi, Gilmour, Havertz.







