Walsh’s strike gives Chelsea WSL victory over Spurs

Keira Walsh’s fabulous long-range strike earned Chelsea a 1-0 win over a resolute Tottenham at Meadow Lane.

Walsh’s first Blues goal came 15 minutes after the break when she cut inside and smashed a low shot across keeper Lize Kop and into the far corner.

But Kop only made three saves despite Chelsea’s relentless pressure which saw them finish with 27 attempts on goal.

Alyssa Thompson once again shone as an attacking force in a dominant Blues display as they made it five wins from six unbeaten games in this season’s Women’s Super League.

Chelsea are now undefeated in 31 games in a row and remain top of the WSL table, two points clear of Manchester United, who beat Everton 4-1.

Sam Kerr once again came on late in the game, while Lucy Bronze also made her first appearance of the season as an injury-time substitute.