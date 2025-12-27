Villa come from behind to beat Chelsea

Chelsea 1

Pedro (37′)

Pedro (37′) Aston Villa 2

Watkins (63’, 84′)

Watkins (63’, 84′)



Chelsea failed to build on Joao Pedro’s opener during a dominant first-half display as Aston Villa fought back to win at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues played with urgency, aggression and quality before the break, but were only ahead through Pedro’s touch on the goal line from a Reece James corner.

But an Ollie Watkins-inspired Villa were a different side in the second half and the half-time replacement’s fortunate leveller and headed effort earned a win which takes the Unai Emery’s side 10 points clear of the Blues, who are now in fifth place.

Chelsea could have been out of sight by the break, if only their final pass matched their pace of passing and sense of urgency.

Cole Palmer sliced an effort wide inside two minutes, but then the impressive Blues build-up play was too often thwarted by average crossing, as well as some desperate blocks and vital Villa interceptions.

Enzo Fernandez curled a shot wide from Alejandro Garnacho’s smart cut-back, Pedro almost flicked the ball home at the near post and James bounced a shot just wide.

The incessant pressure was rewarded when Pedro got the merest of touches to turn home James’s inswinging corner for a half-time lead and Chelsea continued to look dangerous after the break with Garnacho and James almost adding to their lead.

But the failure to grab a second goal proved dear as, a minute after Sanchez had made a fine sliding save to deny Boubacar Kamara, Villa drew level with their first attempt of any note.

Watkins grabbed the goal, scoring through a lucky deflection when Sanchez’s initial sliding save rebounded back off the striker and into the net.

With Chelsea rattled and all at sea defensively, Sanchez was forced to make a strong near-post block to keep out another Watkins strike but was powerless to prevent the England man grabbing the winner from a poorly defended corner.

Chelsea: Sanchez; James, Cucurella (Gusto 69), Chalobah, Badiashile; Caicedo, Fernandez; Garnacho (Gittens 69), Palmer (Estevao 72), Neto; Pedro (Delap 69).

Subs not used: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Fofana, Adarabioyo, Santos.