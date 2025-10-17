‘Unique’ Palmer is difficult for Chelsea to replace – Maresca

Cole Palmer is a “unique” talent and irreplaceable in the role he plays for Chelsea, according to boss Enzo Maresca.

The England international has been ruled out for a further six weeks with the groin injury he has struggled with this season.

“To replace Cole is difficult because Cole is a very important player for us – probably one of the best players in the Premier League,” Maresca said on the eve of the game against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

“To replace that kind of player is always difficult but I think the ones that we have (can) – depends on the gameplan.

“We need to find a different solution, we need to find a different skill because we don’t have another player like Cole because Cole is unique.”

Maresca has been boosted by the return of two centre-backs for the trip to the East Midlands. But there are other injury concerns.

“Tosin is back, (Wesley) Fofana is back, Andrey Santos is back,” the Italian explained.

“But at the same time we have, unfortunately, Enzo (Fernandez) out, Moisies (Caicedo) out, Pedro (Neto) out, so it’s a little bit balanced.

“But again we’re going to try our best to find the right solution.”

Maresca says his reaction to the recent injury-time winner against Liverpool was purely down to passion – and exactly what supporters want to see.

He raced down the touchline after Estavao’s goal against the Reds at Stamford Bridge.

“It was a big moment for many reasons, the first reason is because since I joined the club we never won a game at home in the last minute,” he said.

“The other reason is because we were playing against the champions of England, they won the last Premier League, so it was an important moment for sure. For me, personally, it was just a reaction – just a passionate moment, just a normal reaction.

“Last season, I was banned for one game for the accumulation of yellow cards. The last yellow card was against Fulham away, where we won a game in the last minute.

“I think it’s part of our job, the moment, the pressure, the reaction, and I think it’s also nice for everyone, for the fans, for the stadium, so it’s just a reaction.”