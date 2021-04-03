Tuchel reveals substitution he will make during West Brom game

Thiago Silva will make way for Andreas Christensen at some stage of today’s game against West Brom, Thomas Tuchel has revealed.

Veteran defender Silva is back in the starting line-up after two months out with a thigh injury.







But the Brazilian will not play the full 90 minutes, with Christensen already lined up to come on as a substitute.

“Thiago was out too long and we missed him because he has extraordinary quality,” Blues boss Tuchel told BT Sport.

“He has the experience to help us, so we asked him yesterday after a fantastic training week with a full load.

“He will not finish the game for us today but we gave him the possibility to start to give him a pre-match routine and a proper warm-up, which for him is important.

“We made the decision that he starts and then Andreas Christensen will take over.”

Christensen has been joined on the bench by Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell and Antonio Rudiger, who have all been on international duty.

“In the end I went for a bit more freshness,” Tuchel explained.







