Tuchel refuses to ‘make a drama’ as Frank savours stunning Brentford win

Thomas Tuchel insisted Chelsea’s shock 4-1 defeat by Brentford was nothing more than a blip and refused to “make a drama” out of the result.

The visitors stunned Stamford Bridge with three goals in a 10-minute period and Chelsea’s second-half crumble has drawn comparisons with last season’s 5-2 home defeat by West Brom.

“After so many wins and good results, I will refuse to make a drama out of this, why should we?” Tuchel said.







“Brentford made a lot of the 10 minutes we gave them. There was a feeling that this was not our day. We will dig in and try to find out the reasons.

“We will analyse and digest it. It’s hard to take because it’s very unusual what happened today.”

Brentford boss Thomas Frank, meanwhile, described the result as one of his best-ever days as manager.

“In football, you work so hard – so many hours, every day, every week, every month of the year and a lot of times you feel like you don’t get what you deserve from all the work you put in,” he said.

“Today everything clicked and winning here at Stamford Bridge against the European champions and world champions, it was well deserved. An almost complete performance.”







