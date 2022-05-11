Tuchel press conference: Chelsea boss on win at Leeds, Kovacic injury woe, Lukaku and more
Live updates as Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel speaks at his post-match press conference after the 3-0 win over Leeds at Elland Road.
Angie Nix
11/05/2022 @ 10:00 pm
Lukaku can keep his confidence by being played he can match any striker.. Well done my team. Thank you coach for playing Pulisic and Chaloba.