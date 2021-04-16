By West London Sport 16/04/2021 Live updates as Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel speaks at a press conference on the eve of his side’s FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City.
Mansong emediong
16/04/2021 @ 3:55 pm
chelsea winning city will be to every tommorrom, the match will full with anxiety….
mansong emedimg
16/04/2021 @ 3:19 pm
tommorrow is gonno be a superb evening, full with anxiety and surprise for and every one….
Jackhazard
16/04/2021 @ 3:11 pm
Chelsea will wallop the champions league
Benard Ouma
16/04/2021 @ 1:54 pm
Chelsea has what it takes to beat Manchester city ,