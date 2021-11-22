Chelsea forward Kai Havertz looks set to miss Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Juventus after sustaining a hamstring injury in Saturday’s win over Leicester.

The German, who scored the winner in Chelsea win over Manchester City in last season’s final, becomes the latest attacker to be sidelined for the Blues, with Romelu Lukaku still recovering from the ankle injury that has kept him out for the past five games.









Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel said the Belgian striker will be assessed by the club’s medical staff at Cobham to see if he he has had any reaction to his return to training on Sunday, but he won’t be fit enough to start.

“He (Lukaku) was in team training yesterday and seemed to be OK,” Tuchel said.

“It’s just about him now seeing the doctors and the physios to see about the next training session and maybe, if we have the chance to bring 20 players in the squad, he’ll be there at the last minute.

“But that will be the absolute maximum that we can expect from him.

“Kai felt a bit of a hamstring problem. We took him off and we have some doubts with him and we will need to check to see if he can train without problems.”

Tuchel confirmed that Jorginho will be fit to face Juventus despite being forced off with what appeared to be a hamstring issue against Leicester.

Timo Werner, who returned to the squad on Saturday but was an unused substitute, could be in line to start up front in place of Havertz.







