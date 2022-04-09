Tuchel on injury news, Hudson-Odoi setback, Chelsea duo’s form and talking to players

Thomas Tuchel spoke at a press conference on Friday ahead of this weekend’s game at Southamopton. Here’s some of what the Chelsea boss had to say.









On Lukaku and Ziyech picking up knocks

“We are a bit in doubt with Romelu and Hakim Ziyech, so we need to see.

“They were not in training yesterday due to little problems. We hope to have them in training but we need a test and to have confirmation if they are available for tomorrow.”

On Hudson-Odoi’s injury

“It doesn’t look so good at the moment. I think it’s not a matter of days at the moment, more a matter of weeks.”

On Lukaku’s poor form

“It’s not only Romelu who is lacking at this very moment with a bit of shape. After the international break we have the feeling that we all lack a bit of sharpness and shape.

“It’s a lack of form individually and then it affects the group, of course. Yes it’s a bit sad.

“Romelu had one good chance (against Real Madrid) and one very big chance. Nothing else helps more than goals and it would have been I think a huge boost for him.

“The best thing is to train good and to take training seriously and take care about the process, which he has really done.”

On N’Golo Kante

“N’Golo is a key player because he has outstanding qualities. N’Golo is a unique player that can give something to the team that nobody else can.

“He struggles this season for consistency due to injury and due to illness and this is also a reason for our (the team’s) bit of inconsistency.

“We missed him for so many matches, if you look at the minutes he was available.

“He is a unique player with unique qualities and we try to push him because we know what we have.”

On speaking to the players after recent defeats

“It was not a discussion type of a meeting. I gave my point of view, which is sometimes necessary.

“We take the players’ view very seriously and often into account, but over the last two games we felt like it was maybe necessary to give our point of view.

“It was behind closed doors in an atmosphere where everybody can take criticism.

“We don’t point fingers and don’t look for people who are guilty – we are in this together. But we needed to point out some things in our game about which we are not happy.

“I love the group and I love to be involved, and we can do better together.

“We constantly try to figure out how we can improve and we need to stop this kind of direction as soon as possible.

