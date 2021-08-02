Tuchel on Chelsea duo’s future and Pulisic’s position



Thomas Tuchel spoke about a number of issues at his post-match press conference after Sunday’s 1-0 win in a pre-season friendly at Arsenal. Here’s some of what the Blues boss said.







On Ruben Loftus-Cheek

“Generally I’m happy and that’s why he played – because he deserved to play. But I think he can do more. He can show up more. He can show more physical capability and drive more with the ball.

“I am never satisfied with him. I have a feeling that we need to push him to the absolute limit.”

On Loftus-Cheek’s future

“It’s too early to judge Ruben. He has everything in his hands.

“It’s on him to decide his own future, like for every player. He has to keep on going 150% – 100 is not enough.”

On the future of Kurt Zouma

“Kurt comes from a very different situation. Kurt was part of the team for half a year and I know him exactly – what I can demand from him and what he can give to the team. He was part of a very successful half a season.

‘He was a very lively part of it, maybe not in minutes but I want to remember he was a crucial member of the team that won 2-0 against Atletico, for example. So, when he was needed.

“He had some tough decisions against him, but he delivered. So the situation isn’t comparable to Ruben.

‘Ruben needs to show now everything in some weeks if that’s possible. For Kurt, it’s different as I know what he can deliver.”

On Christian Pulisic playing as a wing-back

“Marcos (Alonso) was not able to play today so we put Callum (Hudson-Odoi) on the left side – it was something I wanted to see for a long time. Callum can maybe be more dangerous from this position.

“We have Azpi (Cesar Azpilicueta) and Reecey (Reece James) for this position (on the right). Both of them are not here. Azpi started two days ago and Reecey did not even start yet.

“So we lack solutions. And was a possibility to give him (Pulisic) some minutes.”







