Tuchel issues challenge to James and explains why he made change for Spurs clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says recalling Reece James for the game against Tottenham will mean “a little bit” of tactical change and has challenged the England defender to “show up”.

Tuchel restored James to the starting line-up to play as a wing-back, meaning Callum Hudson-Odoi will play further forward.







Hudson-Odoi has been a star attacking performer in the German’s first two games in charge despite playing wide on the right with more defensive responsibilities than normal.

Tuchel said: “We change from game to game to what suits best. Today is Reece’s turn to show up and I hope he can.

“This is what we have in the pocket and this is what we can decide because we have a squad with many good players. They deserve to play.”

