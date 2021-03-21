Tuchel explains why Mount is captain material

Mason Mount deserves to be the Chelsea captain for Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final tie against Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge, according to boss Thomas Tuchel.

The England midfielder returns to the side after serving a one-game suspension, one of nine changes from the side that beat Atletico Madrid in the Champions League in midweek.







Mount leads the team with regular captain Cesar Azpilicueta on the bench and vice-captain Jorginho not in the squad.

Tuchel said: “Our regular captains are not on the pitch in Azpi, Jorginho, Thiago Silva and N’Golo, so we had to pick someone new.

“Mason was the captain in one of the early rounds, so we’ve kept the momentum with him and it’s something he deserves.

“Leadership is not a question of age and he has everything that is needed to lead the team out here and I’m happy for him. I’m sure he will show up.”







