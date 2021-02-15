Tuchel explains why he picked Kepa and left out Mendy for Newcastle clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel said the surprise decision to recall Kepa Arrizabalaga to the Premier League starting line-up for the first time since October is to give the goalkeeper “confidence and rhythm”.

The Spain international was solid in the 1-0 FA Cup win over Barnsley on Thursday and keeps his place for the home game against Newcastle, meaning Edouard Mendy drops to the bench.







Tuchel told Sky Sports: “We need a strong Kepa in our squad and he had a good game in the Cup so we decided to give him another match to build up a little bit of rhythm and and a little bit of confidence and to trust him because he did very good.

“And at the same time we give Ed a chance to recover. It is a demanding position mentally and concentration-wise so with one decision we have both advantages and that is why he stays in goal.”

Tammy Abraham, who scored the winner against the Tykes, also retains his place, with Timo Werner returning after a dead leg.

“We need strikers and we need goals and Tammy delivered,” Tuchel added. “They have a single six in front of their back four and the space for a number 10 is not so open so we opted for Tammy.

“He’s in good shape, he scored and he is the guy to break the last line.

“They play in a diamond shape in midfield so they are very dangerous in counter-attacks so this is the challenge – to protect ourselves while we attack.”

