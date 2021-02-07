Tuchel explains why he dropped Chelsea duo for Sheffield United clash



Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel believes the time was right to take Marcos Alonso and Callum Hudson-Odoi out of the starting line-up.

Both players dropped to the bench for the game at Sheffield United, with Ben Chilwell and Olivier Giroud restored to the team.







“With Marcos, we don’t need to take the risk to let him play three in a row in 10 days,” Tuchel told Sky Sports.

“It was the same for Callum Hudson-Odoi. He has started three games in a row in very intense matches when you see the data – a lot of acceleration and deceleration and sprints.

“He does not have a history of being used for 90 minutes in too many matches. We won’t take a risk with him.”

Tuchel also recalled Andreas Christensen in place of the injured Thiago Silva.

