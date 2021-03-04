Tuchel explains team selection – and how Chelsea will look to counter Liverpool

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says an emphasis on pace up front was his reason for going with Timo Werner rather than Olivier Giroud up front against Liverpool.

Giroud is on the bench at Anfield, where Werner has been given the nod by Tuchel to lead the attack.







Tuchel said: “We need speed against a high line and Timo has the speed, so this is why he’s in.

“When the game becomes maybe more deeper or we have more crosses or set-pieces then it’s more a time for Oli, but to start with it’s Timo.”

An emphasis on pace was also Tuchel’s reason for picking Ben Chilwell rather than Marcos Alonso on the left.

The German explained: “Marcos has played very well and is very reliable. But Chilly is a bit faster and this is what we expect today.

“Liverpool attack very fast down the sides with (Andy) Robertson and (Trent) Alexander Arnold and we need to be ready for that.”

