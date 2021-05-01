Tuchel explains team selection after giving Gilmour big chance to shine

Thomas Tuchel confirmed he selected Billy Gilmour against Fulham partly in order to give N’Golo Kante and Jorginho a rest.

With Mateo Kovacic injured and the Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid looming, Chelsea boss Tuchel opted to leave out his two established midfielders and give youngster Gilmour a chance to shine.







“Hopefully he does what he does in training. That’s why he deserves a start,” Tuchel told Sky Sports.

“It is also because of the fact that we give Jorginho and N’Golo a well-earned rest.

“This is how it is for a young player; you wait for your opportunity and we put him in a position where he feels really comfortable.

“He waited long, worked hard. It’s exciting for him and I hope he can show what he does in training.”







