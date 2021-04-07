Tuchel explains Silva omission and role Kante will play against Porto

Thomas Tuchel says Thiago Silva has been left out of the team for the Champions League quarter-final first leg tie against Porto because he is not able to play 90 minutes following his return from injury.

Chelsea’s German head coach recalled Christensen to start in the centre of the Blues defence, with Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta completing the back three and Ben Chilwell preferred to Marcos Alonso on the left.







Veteran defender Silva was sent off on his return in Saturday’s humiliating 5-2 home defeat against West Brom.

“He had only half an hour and all the other other guys are totally fit,” Tuchel told BT Sport.

“It’s not the moment to improve your fitness levels in a quarter-final. We trust the guys and we need 100% physical levels.

“Thiago is a super important player but it is not fully fit for 90 minutes on the highest level.”

The other changes see Ben Chilwell preferred to Marcos Alonso on the left and Kai Havertz and Mason Mount returning.

Midfielder N’Golo Kante is fit enough to feature on the bench “much quicker than expected”.

“We have him on the bench and I am delighted about that,” Tuchel added.

“I am delighted to have him to finish the game for us.”







