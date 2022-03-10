Tuchel explains Pulisic’s absence and decision to leave out Rudiger and Kante

Thomas Tuchel has explained that Christian Pulisic is absent from the Chelsea matchday squad for tonight’s game at Norwich because of illness.

Blues boss Tuchel, who is without the injured Reece James, also opted to rest N’Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger, who are on the bench.

Tuchel said: “Christian Pulisic does not feel well.”







On Kante, Tuchel said: “We have three midfielders who we rely on heavily and Mateo Kovacic deserves to start as he was out for two matches. This is just normal rotation in midfield.”

Click here for live text commentary from tonight’s game

Chelsea: Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Jorginho, Saul, Mount, Havertz, Werner.

Subs: Kepa, Rudiger, Kante, Lukaku, Loftus-Cheek, Ziyech, Kenedy, Sarr, Vale.

Norwich: Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Zimmermann, Kabak, Williams, Normann, Lees-Melou, McLean, Sargent, Pukki.

Subs: Gunn, Gibson, Rupp, Dowell, Placheta, Rashica, Sorensen, Giannoulis, Rowe.







