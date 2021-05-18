Tuchel explains Havertz absence against Leicester

Thomas Tuchel says Kai Havertz’s absence for Tuesday’s vital Premier League game against Leicester is purely down to injury.

The Blues must win to keep their chances of finishing in the top four in their own hands.







But they will have to do so without German playmaker Havertz, who was hurt in the FA Cup final loss against the Foxes on Sunday.

“Kai unfortunately got injured a little bit at Wembley. He felt his hamstring slightly,” boss Thomas Tuchel said.

Christian Pulisic replaced Havertz, with Ben Chilwell and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy the only other change.

Midfielder Matwo Kovacic is named on the bench, along with Tammy Abraham.

“Hopefully we will have Kai back in the squad for Aston Villa on Sunday,” Tuchel added. “But we are not sure yet. We do have Kova back on the bench tonight, which gives us a huge boost.”







