Tuchel explains changes against Everton as Mount is among those dropped to bench

Thomas Tuchel said he made changes to his side for the game against Everton because he felt it was important to freshen things up.

The Blues boss made five changes in all, with Mason Mount among the players dropping to the bench.







Marcos Alonso, Kai Havertz, Mateo Kovacic, Reece James and Kurt Zouma were brought into the side.

“We’ve made some changes to have some fresh legs in the team. It also shows all the guys that we have total trust in the whole squad,” Tuchel explained.

“The recent games against Manchester United and Liverpool were both very intense, both physically and mentally, so it’s important to make changes when we can.

“We want to play with a freshness, play on the front foot and be creative. So that’s the reason behind some of the changes and it’s also a chance for the guys that haven’t played much to get the chance they deserve.

“Having fresh legs is good and we hope it increases the chance to win against another strong opponent.”







